We Knew At Once He Was Different – Bernando Silva On Arsenal and Spurs Target Kylian Mbappe

Follow @insidefutbol





Monaco midfielder Bernando Silva has revealed that the club's players could tell straight away that Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Kylian Mbappe was a bit different.



Mbappe, who is still just 18 years old, has been in sensational form for Monaco this season and is helping to power the principality side's push to win the Ligue 1 title and make further progress in the Champions League.











He has netted 16 goals in 30 games in all competitions, drawing links with Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United in the process.



Silva is a big fan of the young striker and is hoping he can continue to bang in the goals to guide Monaco to the French championship and more trophies besides.





"He is 18 years old and what he is doing is incredible", the former Benfica man told French daily Nice-Matin.

"From the beginning, we saw and we knew he was a slightly different player, in his way of touching the ball for example", Silva continued.



"He has a game that has something special – on top of that he works a lot.



"I hope he will continue so he can help us win titles", he added.



Monaco are claimed to be ready to allow Radamel Falcao to move to the Chinese Super League in the summer and then make Mbappe the main striker in an effort to convince the teenager to snub lucrative offers from the Premier League.

