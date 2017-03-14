Early Monaco Goal Could Worry Manchester City – Gerard Houllier

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier believes an early goal for Monaco could set the cat amongst the pigeons at the Stade Louis II against Manchester City on Wednesday night.



Manchester City and Monaco played out an entertaining first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie at the Etihad last month, with the English club winning 5-3.











With three away goals in their kitty, Monaco are in no way out of the contest at the moment and Houllier believes the Ligue 1 outfit’s carefree style of football could work to their advantage against Manchester City.



The former Liverpool boss believes an early goal for Monaco could change the course of the tie and feels the French side have more than enough firepower in the final third to wreak havoc on Manchester City’s hopes of making it to the quarter-finals of the competition.





Houllier told French sports daily L’Equipe: “I think Monaco are not a team who have the experience or the maturity to play for a result.

“This is both their strength and weakness and that’s what can help them go against City.



“If Monaco score an [early] goal, others will be worried. Offensively, they have different weapons such as [Kylian] Mbappe, [Bernardo] Silva, [Radamel] Falcao and the poacher, [Thomas] Lemar.”



Monaco are currently leading Ligue 1 at the moment and following Paris Saint-Germain’s exit from the Champions League last week, they are the only French club surviving in the competition.

