Liverpool Looking Very Good For Top Four Finish – Former Red Confident

Former Liverpool striker Neil Mellor believes the Reds are currently looking “very good” for a top four finish in the present campaign.



Jurgen Klopp’s team, who edged out Burnley 2-1 at the weekend, have struggled for consistency since the turn of the year.











It was the first time Liverpool had managed to win two consecutive Premier League games since December, following their 3-1 victory over Arsenal earlier in the month.



The win against Clarets left Liverpool fourth in the league table with 55 points from 28 games; Arsenal and Manchester United are fifth and sixth in the standings with 50 and 49 points respectively, with both clubs having played two games fewer each.





With the race for a top four finish heating up as the season head towards its business end, Mellor thinks Liverpool are well placed to qualify for the Champions League next term.

“The good thing is that we have won back to back games in the Premier League for the first time in 2017”, Mellor explained on LFC TV.



“It has been a tough time in 2017, getting that consistency.



“After a great result against Arsenal, we have backed it up against a struggling side like Burnley.



“There are going to be lots of twists along the way, a lot of the other sides are playing each other, but we are right there in the mix.



“And that’s where we want to be. With 10 games to go, we want to be competing for a Champions League place.



“At the moment we are looking very good for that.”



Liverpool will next play third-placed Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

