Monaco Start Search For Replacements For Manchester United Linked Pair

Monaco are already preparing to search for replacements for the midfield duo of Fabinho and Tiemoue Bakayoko, who have both been linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer.



Fabinho and Bakayoko’s performances in the middle of the park have been pivotal in Monaco’s rise in Ligue 1 this season and they have also played key roles in their progress in the Champions League.











Their powerhouse performances have also attracted the attention of clubs from England with Manchester United and Chelsea linked with a move for Bakayoko.



Fabinho has also been linked with a transfer to Manchester United but there are suggestions Manchester City also want to snare the Brazilian from Ligue 1 at the end of the season.





And according to French outlet Buzz Sport, Monaco are more or less resigned to the fact that they will lose the duo in the summer and are working on identifying replacements.

The Ligue 1 outfit are anticipating a large transfer kitty following the sale of Fabinho and Bakayoko and are confident of getting good replacements in place in the summer.



Leonardo Jardim is aware that he will not be able to keep his impressive squad together in the summer and is working closely with the Monaco hierarchy in order to identify suitable replacements.

