06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/03/2017 - 11:57 GMT

Everton Target Increasingly Setting Heart On Premier League Switch

 




Everton target Dries Mertens is eyeing a move to England during the summer transfer window as his contract talks with Napoli drag on.

The Belgian winger, who turns 30 in May, has attracted interest from Inter Milan as Napoli have continued to hold talks with his representatives over a new contract for Mertens.




However Mertens’ representatives are yet to reach an agreement with the Serie A giants and it seems negotiations have hit a wall as the player is claiming to be keenly eyeing a transfer.

And according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Mertens is considering a transfer to England during the summer transfer window despite interest from the Nerazzurri.
 


While Napoli are expected to continued to try and lock him down on new contract, the 29-year-old is believed to be preferring a move to the Premier League at the end of the season.  

Everton reportedly tried their luck in signing Mertens in January and are expected to be interested again if Mertens becomes available for a move in the summer transfer window, with Manchester United and Manchester City also believed to be potential destinations.

He joined Napoli from PSV in 2013 and has scored 58 goals and notched up 42 assists for the Serie A giants thus far.

Mertens’ current deal with Napoli expires at the end of next season.
 