XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/03/2017 - 15:29 GMT

He’s So Developed – Former Everton Star Talks Up Toffees Target

 




Former Everton winger Andy van der Meyde has given Toffees target Kasper Dolberg a glowing assessment, but explained he is hopeful the striker will remain at Ajax in the near future.

The Ajax academy product has been drawing attention this season with his performances in Amsterdam ArenA and has been linked with Everton, in addition to Manchester United.




And there are suggestions that Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have also been keeping a close watch on him over the last few months ahead of the summer transfer window.

Ajax are aware that Dolberg is garnering attention and former winger Van der Meyde has lavished praise on the forward, who he feels shows great composure on the pitch for a player of his tender age.
 


“Dolberg is a very good player”, the former Everton man told Ajax1.  

“He almost never shows any emotion.

"If he gets kicked, he just moves forward again and never whines.

“He is only 19, but is already so far in his development, I take my hat off to him.”

Van der Meyde believes Dolberg is one of the best strikers to come out of the Ajax academy for a few years and is hopeful that his former club can hold on to him in the near future.

“I hope he continues at Ajax for another few years; we have had not such a good striker for a while.”

Dolberg has netted 17 goals this season in all competitions and has a contract until 2021 with Ajax, but the Dutch giants may have a fight on their hands to keep him this summer.
 