He’s So Developed – Former Everton Star Talks Up Toffees Target

Former Everton winger Andy van der Meyde has given Toffees target Kasper Dolberg a glowing assessment, but explained he is hopeful the striker will remain at Ajax in the near future.



The Ajax academy product has been drawing attention this season with his performances in Amsterdam ArenA and has been linked with Everton, in addition to Manchester United.











And there are suggestions that Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have also been keeping a close watch on him over the last few months ahead of the summer transfer window.



Ajax are aware that Dolberg is garnering attention and former winger Van der Meyde has lavished praise on the forward, who he feels shows great composure on the pitch for a player of his tender age.





“Dolberg is a very good player”, the former Everton man told Ajax1.

“He almost never shows any emotion.



"If he gets kicked, he just moves forward again and never whines.



“He is only 19, but is already so far in his development, I take my hat off to him.”



Van der Meyde believes Dolberg is one of the best strikers to come out of the Ajax academy for a few years and is hopeful that his former club can hold on to him in the near future.



“I hope he continues at Ajax for another few years; we have had not such a good striker for a while.”



Dolberg has netted 17 goals this season in all competitions and has a contract until 2021 with Ajax, but the Dutch giants may have a fight on their hands to keep him this summer.

