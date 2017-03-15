XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/03/2017 - 15:44 GMT

His Goals Are Icing On Cake – Liverpool Legend On Reds Midfielder

 




Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann believes that Georginio Wijnaldum scoring goals is the cherry on the top of a superb signing.

The summer signing from Newcastle contributed with his fifth goal of the season against Burnley as Jurgen Klopp's side came from behind to register a 2-1 victory on Sunday.




The former Germany international is happy to witness the Dutch international play and insists that Wijnaldum and his midfield team-mates' goals have eased the pressure on the strikers, who can now play freely without worrying too much about taking the goalscoring responsibility all by themselves.

As a matter of fact Hamann feels that the trend is something the Reds have missed since the departure of Steven Gerrard and now that Wijnaldum and his other team-mates have taken up the role, it is a promising sign for the team as a whole.
 


"Since Gerrard left, we lacked goals sometimes from midfield", Hamann told Liverpool's official website.  

"The more players scoring goals, the more it takes pressure off the front three – they can't always do it on their own.

"For the short time he's been here, I think he's been a brilliant buy and I think he'll only get better.

"He's got a lot of energy, he can win a ball, I think he's got very good vision, he's a good passer of the ball.

"So I think his all-round game is very good, and obviously the goals [are] the icing on the cake."

Liverpool next play Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
 