Beating Manchester City Up There With Beating Arsenal Says Monaco Boss

Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim is proud of the way his team have performed against the Premier League teams in the Champions League over the last few seasons.



Manchester City became the latest big English scalp for the Ligue 1 outfit last night when Pep Guardiola’s side were knocked out of the Champions League by Jardim’s impressive side.











Arsenal suffered the same fate in the Champions League last 16 at the hands of Monaco two seasons ago and their north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur also failed to beat them in the Champions League group stage this term.



Jardim is more than aware of his team’s performance against the Premier League giants and stressed that their win over Arsenal in the last 16 a couple of years ago is no less important than their showing against Manchester City last night.





He was quoted as saying by French sports daily L’Equipe: “This was a big game but we won 3-1 at Arsenal by playing a great game too.

“We are doing well against the English teams – Arsenal two years ago, Tottenham in the group stage.



“This was a great game in my coaching career, but this is not the first and hopefully not the last.”



Defying all the odds, Leicester City are the only English team remaining in the Champions League at the moment after Manchester City were knocked out last night.

