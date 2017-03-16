XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

16/03/2017 - 12:15 GMT

Can’t Take These Things Seriously – Arsene Wenger Rubbishes Arsenal Star Exit Talk

 




Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has rubbished speculation over defender Hector Bellerin potentially joining Barcelona in the summer.

The Gunners plucked out the Spanish defender from the Barcelona academy in 2011 and Bellerin has developed well to cement a place in Arsenal’s first eleven in recent seasons.




There has always been speculation that the 21-year-old full-back would sooner or later return to Barcelona at some point in his career and there are suggestions that the Catalan giants want him in the summer.

Barcelona technical director Robert Fernandez reportedly met the player and his associates in London recently to discuss a potential transfer but Wenger has brushed aside the rumours.
 


He pointed out that the defender recently signed a new long term contract, which is a sign that he is not going to leave Arsenal at least in the summer.  

Asked whether he is aware of Barcelona’s interest in Bellerin, Wenger said in a press conference earlier today: “No.

“He just extended the contract with an unbelievable number of years to go.

“It’s very difficult to take these things seriously.”

The Spaniard has a contract until 2023 with Arsenal.
 