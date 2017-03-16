I’ve Always Been Able To Do It – Craig Gordon On Aspect of Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon believes his side’s style of football this season has helped him when it comes ball distribution from the back.



Brendan Rodgers, whose teams are known for playing out from the back, signed Dorus de Vries in the summer in order to provide more competition to Gordon in goal.











However, the Scotland number one has managed to remain the first choice at Celtic and other than his shot stopping skills, Gordon has also earned praise for the way he starts out attacks from the back with his distribution.



However, the 34-year-old goalkeeper has stressed he always knew how to distribute balls from the back but that aspect has received more attention due to the style of football Celtic have been playing this season.





Asked during a Twitter Q&A with fans whether he has added distribution to his game this season, Gordon said: “Not really.

“I've always been able to do it but this season it's been worked on more due to the difference in style of play.”



Chelsea wanted to sign the Scot in the January window but Gordon decided against moving south of the border and continued as Celtic’s number one.



He has since penned a new contract.

