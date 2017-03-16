Rangers Star Feels International Break “Crucial” For Gers Under Pedro Caixinha

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers veteran Kenny Miller believes that the upcoming international break will be crucial to taking on board the fresh methods new manager Pedro Caixinha has brought in.



The 46-year-old officially took up his new role from Monday, post the match against Celtic, and has already started working with his new team, bringing a new training regime for the players to work within.











According to Miller, he and his team-mates have responded accordingly and are enjoying the new routines that Caixinha is working with.



Miller also took time to speak about the need for the players and the manager to get on the same page as soon as possible as they look to put things right and end the season on a high.





On the changes the manager has brought in and the need for the upcoming international break to bed the new things, the 37-year-old said at a press conference: "He has come in and put his own methods across. With the international break, that time will be crucial to bed things in.

"The boys have adapted well and are really enjoying it.



"It is important we get on the same page as the manager and his coaches.



"There is still a lot to play for this season."



On his own fitness the veteran added: "I still feel as fit as I did three, four, five seasons ago."

