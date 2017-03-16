XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/03/2017 - 22:28 GMT

Rangers Star Feels International Break “Crucial” For Gers Under Pedro Caixinha

 




Rangers veteran Kenny Miller believes that the upcoming international break will be crucial to taking on board the fresh methods new manager Pedro Caixinha has brought in.

The 46-year-old officially took up his new role from Monday, post the match against Celtic, and has already started working with his new team, bringing a new training regime for the players to work within.




According to Miller, he and his team-mates have responded accordingly and are enjoying the new routines that Caixinha is working with.

Miller also took time to speak about the need for the players and the manager to get on the same page as soon as possible as they look to put things right and end the season on a high.
 


On the changes the manager has brought in and the need for the upcoming international break to bed the new things, the 37-year-old said at a press conference: "He has come in and put his own methods across. With the international break, that time will be crucial to bed things in.  

"The boys have adapted well and are really enjoying it.

"It is important we get on the same page as the manager and his coaches.

"There is still a lot to play for this season."

On his own fitness the veteran added: "I still feel as fit as I did three, four, five seasons ago."
 