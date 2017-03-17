XRegister
17/03/2017 - 20:35 GMT

Theo Walcott Now More Complete – Arsene Wenger

 




Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger believes that Theo Walcott has become a more complete player this season and it was wrong to omit him from the England squad. 

New England manager Gareth Southgate called the 28-year-old on his birthday to inform him that he hadn't been selected for the double header against Germany and Lithuania. .




The forward made it a point to express his disappointment at the snub, going on to inform his national manager that he is one of the leading goalscorers in England.

Walcott's Arsenal manager echoes the sentiments and insists that the former Southampton man is in superb form and is more focused, with the ability to influence games.
 


After missing Euro 2016, Wenger insists that Walcott made it a point to improve himself and has done so. It is therefore wrong now to get the snub for the two upcoming international matches, he believes.

"Theo has become more of a complete player, more efficient", Wenger said at a press conference.

"He can influence games. He is a focused player and he was not picked for the European Championship.

"Always in life, you try to get to the next level when things don’t go for you – or you think you did everything right and continue to live like you did before.

"He had the right response.

"He said: 'What do I need to do to get higher up?' And he did it."
 