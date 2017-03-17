Theo Walcott Now More Complete – Arsene Wenger

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger believes that Theo Walcott has become a more complete player this season and it was wrong to omit him from the England squad.



New England manager Gareth Southgate called the 28-year-old on his birthday to inform him that he hadn't been selected for the double header against Germany and Lithuania. .











The forward made it a point to express his disappointment at the snub, going on to inform his national manager that he is one of the leading goalscorers in England.



Walcott's Arsenal manager echoes the sentiments and insists that the former Southampton man is in superb form and is more focused, with the ability to influence games.





After missing Euro 2016, Wenger insists that Walcott made it a point to improve himself and has done so. It is therefore wrong now to get the snub for the two upcoming international matches, he believes.