We’re Winning Time By Arriving Now – Rangers Boss Pedro Caixinha Explains

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha has defended his decision to link up with the club now rather than wait until the end of the season.



The 46-year-old will have ten league matches in which to impress along with one or two cup matches before the season draws to a close. .











The Portuguese manager though isn't regretting his decision, as he believes that it is a long-term project at Ibrox and joining Rangers in March will give him that extra bit of time to understand the structure and needs of the team before the summer transfer window opens.



Stressing the need to be more competitive at this juncture of the season, the manager said that his players will have the time to adapt to his demands and have to start delivering as soon as possible.





“First of all, there is no ideal world! Second of all, we are winning time", the manager told his club's official website.