XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/03/2017 - 12:19 GMT

Europa League Exit Hurt More Than Champions League Elimination – Mauricio Pochettino

 




Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he was more disappointed with Tottenham Hotspur’s elimination from the Europa League than his side being knocked out from the group stage of the Champions League.

Spurs, who had to play their European home games at Wembley this season, finished third in Group E of the Champions League behind Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen.




By virtue of finishing third in their Champions League group, Tottenham qualified for the Round of 16 of the Europa League, where they were knocked out by Belgian outfit Gent.

The north London club lost the first leg 1-0 in Belgium before drawing 2-2 in the return leg at Wembley in February.
 


And Pochettino, whose side are next up against Southampton on Sunday, insisted that Tottemham’s ousting from the Europa League was harder for him to take than their Champions League group stage exit.

“I did watch it but no, the Champions League is a closed chapter”, the manager said in his pre-match press conference on Friday, when asked if he was jealous of Leicester City’s performances in the Champions League.

“I am more disappointed to be out of the Europa League.

“That hurt me more than the Champions League.”

While Leicester City are England’s sole representative left in the Champions League in the present campaign, Manchester United are the only remaining Premier League team in the Europa League.

As a result, the Argentine tactician went on to explain why he thinks English teams are finding it hard in European competitions.

“Because in the Premier League it’s so difficult to manage the Premier League, to manage the cups and then be fresh to play against a very good team in Europe”, he continued.

“The whole of Europe, all the players in all the leagues, their most important competition or challenge is the Champions League or, for many teams, the Europa League.

“They rest players to play in the Champions League or the Europa League. That is completely different here.

“Here, the competition means you cannot rest players, you cannot make changes.

“At Christmas it’s the toughest period of the competition when in Europe they are all in Dubai, the Bahamas – I don’t know where they are but you are training, you are competing, you are very focused on playing football and that is how it affects the situation now, in February or March, when you play in Europe.

“I think that is a big advantage for the teams that play in Europe and you realise that for us it’s very tough.”
 