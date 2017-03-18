XRegister
06 October 2016

18/03/2017 - 20:47 GMT

I’m Telling You, He’s Hopeless – Chelsea Legend Savages Stoke City Star

 




Chelsea legend Tommy Langley has dubbed Stoke City defender Phil Bardsley "hopeless" after the Potters star was sent off in his side's 2-1 defeat against the Blues at the bet365 Stadium.

Bardsley was shown his first yellow card in the 40th minute, while the second, which led to his sending off, was brandished by the referee deep into injury time.




It was Bardsley's second sending off of the season and Langley, watching on for Chelsea TV, was not surprised, explaining he had said that the defender should be booked before the match even kicked off and dubbing him "hopeless".

"I said 15 minutes before the game, you've got to book him before he leaves the dressing room", Langley said.
 


"I'm telling you, the guy's hopeless!" he added.

Langley was backed up by co-pundit Frank Sinclair, who insisted that Bardsley is always liable to be sent off.

"He's always got that in him, Bardsley.

"He loses his head", the former defender added.

Stoke, who appeared to target Chelsea striker Diego Costa for rough treatment, saw five of their players shown yellow cards during the match, while two Blues stars were booked – Costa and Cesc Fabregas, respectively.

Chelsea are now 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League following the win.
 