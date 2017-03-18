Leeds Boss Garry Monk Comments On Pontus Jansson Dropping

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Garry Monk is remaining coy on why he left Pontus Jansson out of the starting eleven for the Whites' 2-0 win over Brighton at Elland Road.



Jansson has been a regular starter when fit and available this season and has formed a commendable partnership in the heart of defence with Kyle Bartley.











But Jansson was missing against the Seagulls, dropped to the bench and Liam Cooper promoted to the team in his place.



Two goals from Chris Wood put Brighton to the sword and Monk was asked after the match in his post match press conference why Jansson had been left out.





He was though unwilling to be drawn on specifics, but did hint something may have happened which meant Jansson did not align with the team's principles for the match.

"Number one, I will always do what I feel is best for the group", Monk said, having confirmed Jansson as fully fit.



"I always do when I am picking a team, what I feel is best for the team.



"That goes for who we are playing against, the set-up, but also the principles we have to follow on a daily basis", he added.



It remains to be seen whether Jansson will be recalled to the side after the international break when Leeds face Reading in an away encounter.

