Pedro Caixinha Picks First Side – Rangers Team vs Hamilton Confirmed

Fixture: Rangers vs Hamilton Academical

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Rangers have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Hamilton in a Scottish Premiership game in what is Pedro Caixinha's first game in charge.



The Portuguese tactician has joined Rangers from Qatari side Al Gharafa and will get his first taste of Scottish football, along with his bow at the club's famous Ibrox ground.











The Gers recently met Hamilton in the Scottish Cup at Ibrox and handed out a 6-0 thrashing to the visitors.



Looking to repeat the dominant performance, Caixinha picks a front three of Martyn Waghorn, Kenny Miller and Barrie McKay, while Jon Toral, Emerson Hyndman and Jason Holt line up in the middle of the park. Clint Hill and Danny Wilson are the central defensive pairing.



From the bench, the Portuguese can call for Josh Windass if he needs midfield energy, while Harry Forrester, Joe Garner and Joe Dodoo are attacking options.



Rangers Team vs Hamilton Academical



Foderingham, Tavernier, Hill, Wilson, Wallace, Holt, Toral, Hyndman, Waghorn, Miller, McKay



Substitutes: Alnwick, Dodoo, Garner, Senderos, Hodson, Forrester, Windass