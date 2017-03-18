PHOTO: Alfonso Pedraza Hails Leeds United Fans

Follow @insidefutbol





Alfonso Pedraza has hailed the Leeds United faithful for their role in the side's 2-0 win over Brighton at Elland Road.



The Spanish winger, who is on loan at Leeds from Villarreal, was handed a start by Whites head coach Garry Monk for the crunch Championship clash against the Seagulls.











Pedraza completed 75 minutes before being replaced by Souleymane Doukara, who was brought down in the box inside the last ten minutes to allow Chris Wood to score his second, from the penalty spot, and seal victory for the Whites.



The Spaniard was delighted with the atmosphere at Elland Road and posted a photograph of himself in action for the Whites on social media.



Great win today! The atmosphere at Elland Road gave us a great push today 💪🏟🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ac3KWGuv2D — Alfonso Pedraza Sag (@Alfonsopedraza9) March 18, 2017



And he wrote: "Great win today!

"The atmosphere at Elland Road gave us a great push today", Pedraza added.



Leeds currently sit fourth in the Championship standings and look to have all but nailed down a spot in the playoffs as they look to earn promotion to the Premier League.



If the Yorkshire giants are successful then they will be obligated to pay Villarreal €10m to keep Pedraza on a permanent basis.

