XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/03/2017 - 22:58 GMT

PHOTO: Alfonso Pedraza Hails Leeds United Fans

 




Alfonso Pedraza has hailed the Leeds United faithful for their role in the side's 2-0 win over Brighton at Elland Road.

The Spanish winger, who is on loan at Leeds from Villarreal, was handed a start by Whites head coach Garry Monk for the crunch Championship clash against the Seagulls.




Pedraza completed 75 minutes before being replaced by Souleymane Doukara, who was brought down in the box inside the last ten minutes to allow Chris Wood to score his second, from the penalty spot, and seal victory for the Whites.

The Spaniard was delighted with the atmosphere at Elland Road and posted a photograph of himself in action for the Whites on social media.
 


And he wrote: "Great win today!

"The atmosphere at Elland Road gave us a great push today", Pedraza added.

Leeds currently sit fourth in the Championship standings and look to have all but nailed down a spot in the playoffs as they look to earn promotion to the Premier League.

If the Yorkshire giants are successful then they will be obligated to pay Villarreal €10m to keep Pedraza on a permanent basis.
 