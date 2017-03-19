I’m Loving Sky High Rangers Expectations, Gers Midfielder Reveals

Follow @insidefutbol





Emerson Hyndman says he is enjoying operating with the sky high expectations at Rangers, after he scored and helped the Gers to crush Hamilton 4-0 at Ibrox in new manager Pedro Caixinha's first game in charge.



The midfielder was taken to Rangers on loan from Bournemouth in the January transfer window by former Gers boss Mark Warburton.











He wasted no time in nailing down a spot in the side and has turned in several impressive performances for his new club; now Hyndman is trying to catch Caixinha's eye and has made a positive start.



Rangers are expected to win week in, week out, something they were struggling to do under Warburton.





But Hyndman is not concerned about such huge expectations and insists he relishes them.

"I am joining a massive club with high expectations, and you need to go out every week and perform", he told Rangers TV.



"There are no exceptions and I am enjoying the challenge, so we just need to carry it on", Hyndman added.



The American also had warm words for Caixinha, who he feels got the side ready perfectly to take on Hamilton.



"It was a good week of training, and it showed. He has come in and really told us what he wants from the beginning and what he expects", the Bournemouth schemer explained.



"Everyone is onboard with him and some of the patterns of play in the game today, we worked on in training.



"So it’s slowly improving, but it’s a good start.



"He prepared us very well, and made sure we all knew what we were doing.



"He himself, he didn’t want to change too much, but at the same time, I thought his changes were excellent and really drove us forward."



Caixinha now has a two-week period to work with the players as the international break has kicked in.

