Man City So Sharp, Draw Is Fair – Liverpool’s James Milner Reacts

James Milner believes Liverpool cannot be disappointed with a point after they drew 1-1 away at Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.



It was fast paced stuff at the Etihad Stadium from the off and Manchester City should have pulled ahead five minutes before half time when Raheem Sterling came close to connecting with a David Silva cross.











Liverpool took advantage of Manchester City's tempo dropping from the start of the second half and James Milner gave the Reds the lead in the 51st minute.



The chance for Milner to score came from the penalty spot after Gael Clicy fouled Roberto Firmino with a high tackle inside the box.





But Manchester City started to push for an equaliser and eventually got one when Kevin De Bruyne slipped in a quick cross which Ragnar Klavan could not stop reaching Sergio Aguero, who tapped past Simon Mignolet .

It finished 1-1 as neither side could find another goal and Liverpool sit fourth on 56 points, while Manchester City are third on 57 points.



Liverpool goalscorer Milner was quick to insist after the match that the Reds cannot complain about getting a point at the Etihad.



"Both teams went for it. I am sure it was good for the neutrals to watch", Milner said on Sky Sports.



"We are disappointed that when we have been up we have not got three points. A draw was fair in the end.



"They are such a good team. They’ve got runners everywhere, they’re all sharp.



"It is not the easiest of days coming here. We can’t be too disappointed with a point", he added.

