Vincent Janssen On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Southampton Confirmed

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:15 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Claude Puel's Southampton side at White Hart Lane in a Premier League fixture this afternoon.



Spurs head into the game 13 points behind league leaders Chelsea and needing to win to keep their hopes of reeling in the Blues before the end of the season alive.











They are without striker Harry Kane, who is sidelined with an ankle injury, meaning that manager Mauricio Pochettino goes with Heung-Min Son to lead the line, supported by Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen. Victor Wanyama and Moussa Dembele line up in midfield, while at the back the central three are Eric Dier, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen.



On the bench Pochettino can call for Vincent Janssen if he needs to bring on another striker, while Kevin Wimmer is a defensive option.

Big game at the lane today! Gutted not to be playing but good luck to the lads! #coys pic.twitter.com/GhDEEaLJ4s — Harry Kane (@HKane) March 19, 2017



Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Southampton



Lloris (c), Walker, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Wanyama, Dembele, Alli, Eriksen, Son



Substitutes: Vorm, Trippier, Wimmer, Onomah, Sissoko, Winks, Janssen

