XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/03/2017 - 13:15 GMT

Vincent Janssen On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Southampton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 14:15 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Claude Puel's Southampton side at White Hart Lane in a Premier League fixture this afternoon.

Spurs head into the game 13 points behind league leaders Chelsea and needing to win to keep their hopes of reeling in the Blues before the end of the season alive.




They are without striker Harry Kane, who is sidelined with an ankle injury, meaning that manager Mauricio Pochettino goes with Heung-Min Son to lead the line, supported by Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen. Victor Wanyama and Moussa Dembele line up in midfield, while at the back the central three are Eric Dier, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen.

On the bench Pochettino can call for Vincent Janssen if he needs to bring on another striker, while Kevin Wimmer is a defensive option.

 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Southampton

Lloris (c), Walker, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Wanyama, Dembele, Alli, Eriksen, Son

Substitutes: Vorm, Trippier, Wimmer, Onomah, Sissoko, Winks, Janssen
 