No Spain Break But Internationals Timing Just Perfect For Leeds United Says Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan is of the opinion that the international break has come at the right time for the Whites, especially as he expects the Yorkshire giants to put in work and not jet off to Spain to relax.



Garry Monk’s team will head into the international break on the back of a convincing 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion, courtesy of a brace from Chris Wood at the weekend.











Leeds, who are putting in a serious promotion push after years of underachieving, presently find themselves fourth in the Championship table with 69 points from 38 games.



The Yorkshire giants are eight points clear of seventh-placed Fulham and are eight points behind Brighton, who occupy second spot.





And Whelan thinks Leeds will benefit from the international break as they are in a good position in the league table.

“I think the international break has come at the right time for Leeds – they'll enter it in a good, healthy position in the league”, he said on BBC Radio Leeds.



“They can have a bit of time off, be a bit more relaxed.



"But Monk will keep them focused – they won't be jetting off to Marbella.”



Leeds, who will face fifth-placed Reading after the international break on 1st April, beat the Royals 2-0 in the corresponding fixture at Elland Road in December.

