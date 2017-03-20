You’ve Got To Play When Not 100%, Andy Townsend Tells Daniel Sturridge

Follow @insidefutbol





Andy Townsend has told Liverpool star Daniel Sturridge that he needs to start playing when he is not at 100 per cent or he will soon not have a career.



The Liverpool striker has been plagued by injuries in recent years and in the current campaign has managed just 543 minutes of football in the Premier league, scoring two goals.











Sturridge has missed Liverpool's last four Premier League matches with injury and Townsend feels that the time has come for the striker to battle through his problems, warning the former Chelsea man that if he does not then he will soon not have a career.



"I understand injuries can be very cruel and very harsh, but I also think there are players who could help themselves more with their injuries", Townsend said on BBC Radio 5 live.





" And also be prepared sometimes to get out there and play when perhaps they are not 100 per cent", the former Republic of Ireland international continued.