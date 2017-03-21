Arsenal Can Beat Any Team – Former Gunner Braced For Reaction

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna has insisted that Arsenal still have the players to react to their run of poor form and get back on track.



Arsene Wenger’s men have been going through a torrid run of form which has seen them win just three games since 31st January, with two of them against non-league opponents in the FA Cup.











Their form has seen the side knocked out of the Champions League last 16 stage for the seventh season running and they have also dropped out of the top four because of shoddy results in the league.



Sagna, a former Gunner, admits that the players will be seething with disappointment because of their form but is confident that they have the personnel to react positively to such a run of results.





The French defender has pointed out that Arsenal compete in the Champions League every season and still have the ability to pull off a result against any team.

Sagna was quoted as saying by French sports daily L’Equipe: “Of course they are disappointed because of the results.



“Anyone would be disappointed with what’s happening on the pitch.



“But they have quality players who can react, players who play in the Champions League every season.



“They can beat any team.”



Arsenal will host Manchester City next after the international break on Sunday, 2nd April at the Emirates.

