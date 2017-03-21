Energy, Drive, Timing His Runs, He’s Key – Celtic Legend Lauds Bhoys Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic legend Tom Boyd feels Stuart Armstrong has been a key factor behind the Hoops’ unbeaten domestic run in the present campaign.



The midfielder, whose side will win the Scottish Premiership if they win at Hearts after the international break on 2nd April, has been in superb form this season.











Armstrong has thus far made 37 appearances in all competitions in the ongoing campaign, scoring 12 times and setting up seven goals.



The 24-year-old’s impressive performances also earned him a call-up to the Scotland squad for their friendly against Canada on Wednesday and their World Cup qualifier versus Slovenia at the weekend.





And Boyd, who heaped praise on Armstrong, thinks the former Dundee United man has played an important role behind Celtic’s stunning domestic form this term.

“Key to that is really Stuart Armstrong”, he told Celtic TV, when discussing the Bhoys’ domestic form.



“The way he has been performing, the goals he has been getting.



“He has shown a great amount of energy and drive.



“And the timing of his runs as we have seen so many times this season is absolutely outstanding.



“He has put us in a position to win the league now.”



Armstrong, who joined Celtic from Dundee United in February 2015, has thus far turned out 93 times for the Scottish champions, scoring 18 times and providing 19 assists.

