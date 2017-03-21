Jamie Vardy Would Do Very Well In Serie A – Andrea Ranocchia

Follow @insidefutbol





Hull City defender Andrea Ranocchia, who is on loan at the Tigers from Inter, believes that Leicester City hitman Jamie Vardy would do very well in Serie A.



Vardy was in sensational form for Leicester last season and scored 24 times as the Foxes won the Premier League title, but has found the going much more difficult in the current campaign.











Ranocchia joined Hull from Inter in the January window and came up against Vardy at the start of this month in a game Leicester won 3-1 and in which the striker was the man of the match.



And the Italian saw enough of Vardy to believe that if he made the move to Serie A he would flourish.





He told Sky Italia; "He would be good for Serie A. He is very fast.