Monaco Start Tracking Liverpool and Tottenham Target

Monaco could make a move for Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, who has been linked with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, in the summer transfer window.



The Ligue 1 leaders are anticipating receiving big offers for a number of players in the summer after their impressive performances this term, with notably striker Kylian Mbappe, midfielders Bernardo Silva and Tiemoue Bakayoko, and full-back Djibril Sidibe linked with an exit.











Monaco may have to replenish their squad and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, are actively tracking Inter schemer Brozovic.



But if the Ligue 1 side do move for the Croatia international then they may face opposition from the Premier League for his signature.





Both Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham have been regularly linked with Brozovic and both clubs are expected to look to bolster their squads in the summer.