Fresh Serie A Interest In Manchester United Defender

Roma are interested in signing Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian during the summer transfer window.



Darmian’s future at Manchester United was a topic of conjecture last summer and in the January window but Jose Mourinho refused to part ways with the Italian and weaken his squad.











However, ahead of the end of the season there is fresh speculation over the Italian’s future at Old Trafford as Serie A clubs are still interested in taking him back to Italy.



And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Roma are the latest Italian club to join the chase for Darmian and want to sign him during the summer transfer window.





The Giallorossi are expected to be in the market for a full-back at the end of the season and they are closely analysing the prospect of signing the Manchester United defender.

Darmian has remained a peripheral figure in Mourinho’s squad this season and has made just 18 appearances in all competitions, with only nine league starts to his name.



The former Torino defender has a contract until 2019 with Manchester United but is expected to consider his future at the club should he continue to remain little more than a squad player.



Darmian joined Manchester United from Torino in 2015 and has clocked up 57 appearances for the club.

