He’s Got To Keep Scoring – West Ham Star Feels Team-Mate Is Key Man

West Ham United defender Jose Fonte says that Andre Ayew is an important player for the club, following the forward's recent impressive displays.



The Ghana international, who joined West Ham from Swansea City last summer, missed the early part of the ongoing campaign with a hamstring injury which he picked up during the Hammers’ season opener against Chelsea.











Ayew returned to action in late October, but West Ham once again missed his services in January as he departed to represent his country in the Africa Cup of Nations.



The 27-year-old has been in sublime form since returning from the international duty, with the former Marseille man scoring three goals and providing an assist in West Ham’s last four outings.





And Fonte stated that West Ham need Ayew to continue his good form after the international break as he is an important player for the team.

“He is an important player for us, he’s been showing his qualities and hopefully he can keep scoring goals for us and helping, because we need him”, he told the club’s official site.



West Ham, who lost 3-2 to Leicester City last weekend, will next face Hull City on 1st April.



The Tigers have been playing well under their new Portuguese boss Marco Silva, and Fonte conceded that it will be a tough game for his side at the KCOM Stadium.



“Yes, Marco Silva is a very good manager”, Fonte said when asked about his compatriot.



"He’s very organised.



"It will be a tough game for us, but it’s a game in which we’ve got to get a good result.”

