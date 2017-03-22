Injured Rangers Star Outlines Comeback Plans

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Nico Kranjcar admits that he is eyeing becoming fully fit for the start of next season, but revealed that he could return to training by the end of the campaign.



The Glasgow giants signed the veteran midfielder on a free transfer last summer to add more experience to their squad ahead of their first season back in the Scottish Premiership.











He had a limited effect on the pitch before he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in training ahead of Rangers’ League Cup semi-final meeting against Celtic in November and has been recovering on the sidelines since then.



The midfielder has provided an update on his injury and has revealed that he has been doing a lot of fitness work on the grass to get some strength back into his affected knee in the coming days.





He is hopeful by the end of the current campaign he will be back in training with the rest of the squad but admits that his goal is to attain complete fitness for the start of next season.

Kranjcar told Rangers TV: “I am still doing my rehab, it is going quite well and I am doing fitness work outside now on the pitch and I’m doing a lot of gym work.



“Touch wood, come May, hopefully I can join in with the lads and do a full session but the goal is to be fit for next season.



“You have to be patient with these injuries and I think it is really important to have it 100% before I start doing any harder work.”



Former Rangers boss Mark Warburton signed the Croat last summer and it remains to be seen whether new manager Pedro Caixinha will have a role for Kranjcar in his squad next season.

