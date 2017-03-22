XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

22/03/2017 - 14:24 GMT

I’ve Got No Target – Celtic Star Not Eyeing Fixed Goalscoring Number

 




Celtic winger Scott Sinclair has insisted that he has not set himself any goalscoring target this season.

The Englishman has been in fine form since joining the Scottish champions from Aston Villa last summer, with the 27-year-old thus far banging in 18 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions for the Bhoys, in addition to providing 10 assists.




Sinclair’s goals have played a key role in helping Celtic remain unbeaten on the domestic front this season.

The ex-Manchester City man explained that he is relishing playing week in and week out for Celtic, something he failed to achieve at his previous clubs on a regular basis.
 


And Sinclair, who stated that he has rediscovered his love of football at Celtic, however said that he has no fixed goalscoring target in mind.

“I haven’t really set myself any target”, he told a press conference on Tuesday.

"My main thing was to enjoy my football and be playing every week, getting the love of the game back, which I definitely have.

"I'm always going to be looking to break the 20-goal mark now.

“But I haven’t got any out and out sort of target.”

Sinclair, whose present contract with Celtic runs until the summer of 2020, counts Chelsea, Queens Park Rangers, Charlton Athletic and Crystal Palace amongst his former employers.
 