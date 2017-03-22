Pep Guardiola Charms Brazilian Shot-Stopper Over Manchester City Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has spoken to Benfica goalkeeper Ederson in order to lure him to the Etihad in the summer, it has been claimed.



Guardiola shipped out Joe Hart to Torino last summer and signed Claudio Bravo from Barcelona to suit the goalkeeping needs of his team for the season.











However, the Chilean has been anything but convincing in goal for Manchester City this term and the Spaniard was forced to promote second choice goalkeeper Willy Caballero to replace the hapless former Barcelona man.



Guardiola is expected to be in the market for a new goalkeeper in the summer and it has been claimed that the Manchester City boss has already identified the man he wants in his goal next season.





According to Portuguese daily A Bola, Manchester City are working on a deal to sign Benfica shot-stopper Ederson in the summer and Guardiola has already spoken to the Brazilian to convince him about a move to England.

It has been suggested that the Citizens are more than confident about signing him and are just working behind the scenes to sort out a fee with the Portuguese giants for the transfer.



Negotiations are under way and the two clubs are discussing a fee of around €35m to €40m, but Benfica will have to part ways with 50 per cent of the money, which will go to Ederson’s former club Rio Ave as per an agreement.



Benfica signed the goalkeeper from Rio Ave in 2015 and Ederson has a contract until 2023 with the club.



The 23-year-old has also been called up to the Brazil senior squad but is yet to make his debut for the Selecao.

