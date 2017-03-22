Thomas Tuchel Distances Himself From Arsenal Job Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel has distanced himself from speculation he could succeed Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.



Tuchel, who was appointed by Dortmund following the departure of Jurgen Klopp, has been mooted as the leading contenders to slot into the Arsenal manager's spot if Wenger leaves.











It has even been claimed Arsenal have sounded out the 43-year-old over taking charge at the Emirates Stadium, but Tuchel has distanced himself from talk of heading to England and insists he is happy at Dortmund.



Speaking to German magazine Sport Bild, Tuchel said: "I cannot give you any information about the issue [of succeeding Wenger] because it does not involve me.





"I am happy with my job at Dortmund and I have a contract", the German continued.