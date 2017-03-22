XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

22/03/2017 - 22:41 GMT

Thomas Tuchel Distances Himself From Arsenal Job Talk

 




Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel has distanced himself from speculation he could succeed Arsene Wenger at Arsenal. 

Tuchel, who was appointed by Dortmund following the departure of Jurgen Klopp, has been mooted as the leading contenders to slot into the Arsenal manager's spot if Wenger leaves.




It has even been claimed Arsenal have sounded out the 43-year-old over taking charge at the Emirates Stadium, but Tuchel has distanced himself from talk of heading to England and insists he is happy at Dortmund.

Speaking to German magazine Sport Bild, Tuchel said: "I cannot give you any information about the issue [of succeeding Wenger] because it does not involve me.
 


"I am happy with my job at Dortmund and I have a contract", the German continued.

"So it is of no interest to me."

Tuchel led Dortmund to a finish of second in the Bundesliga last season, but in the current campaign they currently sit third, behind RB Leipzig and league leaders Bayern Munich.

Dortmund remain in the Champions League, where they face Monaco in the quarter-finals, and in the German Cup, where they play Bayern Munich at the end of April in the semi-finals.
 