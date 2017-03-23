Agent of Arsenal and Liverpool Target Meets Pep Guardiola

Follow @insidefutbol





Sead Kolasinac’s agent Gordon Stipic flew to Manchester on Tuesday night to meet Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola for talks about the Schalke left-back, according to German daily Bild, as the Citizens aim to be a step ahead of Arsenal and Liverpool.



The Bosnian, whose present contract with Schalke is set to expire this summer, has been heavily linked with leaving the Bundesliga outfit at the end of the season.











Liverpool and Arsenal are reported to have offered the defender contracts, while Chelsea, Juventus and Roma have all been credited with showing interest in Kolasinac at certain times during the last 12 months.



But it seems Manchester City are currently the frontrunners to land the defender if he indeed decides to quit Schalke this summer, after his agent met Guardiola earlier in the week.





The Citizens are in need of a new left-back and the Premier League club have identified Kolasinac as a possible replacement for Gael Clichy, who is in his final few months of his contract with the club, with Guardiola often deploying fellow left-back Aleksandar Kolarov in the centre of the defence.

It has been claimed that Schalke would not be able to match the salary offered by Manchester City, who are firmly in the race for a top four finish this season.



If Kolasinac moves to Manchester City, he will be reunited with his former Schalke team-mate Leroy Sane, who was snapped up by the English outfit last summer.



The 23-year-old has thus far made 30 appearances in all competitions for Schalke in the present campaign, scoring three times and setting up seven goals.

