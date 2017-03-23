I Owe It To Rangers Fans To Give Fitness Best Shot – Niko Kranjcar

Follow @insidefutbol





Injured Rangers midfielder Niko Kranjcar has insisted that he owes it to himself, the club and the fans to be fully fit and firing next season.



The Gers, who returned to the Scottish Premiership this season, snapped up the 32-year-old on a two-year deal last summer to add more experience to their squad.











Kranjcar managed to clock up 765 minutes over 15 appearances in all competitions for Rangers, scoring three times and setting up as many goals before rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament.



He picked up the injury while training ahead of Rangers’ League Cup semi-final meeting against Celtic in November, with the Croatian since recovering on the sidelines.





And Kranjcar, whose present contract with Rangers runs until the summer of 2018, explained that besides himself, he owes it to the club and the supporters to be completely fit once again.

“I’ve got another year left on my contract here and I’ve said it all along that I’m delighted to be here and delighted to be part of a big club”, he told Rangers TV.



“So, I owe it, first of all to myself and then obviously to the football club and the fans to give it the best shot of being as fit as I can be.”



Kranjcar went on to add that he feels he will not be able to return to action in the present campaign as it would be “too risky.”



“I don’t think so, I think it’s too soon and I think it would be too risky”, he answered, when asked if there is a possibility of him playing again this season.



“We will assess in May, there is still one-and-a-half months to go, but it’s not the plan, it never was the plan.”

