06 October 2016

23/03/2017 - 23:15 GMT

Monaco Can Keep Arsenal and Spurs Target Kylian Mbappe, Sporting Director Insists

 




Monaco sporting director Antonio Cordon has revealed that the club have the capacity to keep hold of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal target Kylian Mbappe.

The 18-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from France over the last few weeks, with the Premier League being tipped as his most likely destination.




According to reports in Spain the French giants received a lucrative €110m offer from English giants Manchester United, though the reports were later denied by the club, who said that they had received no such bid from any club.

And now the club's sporting director has gone on to say that Monaco are currently going through no financial turmoil and have the capacity to keep hold of their prized asset.
 


The final decision though is left to the player by Cordon, who said that not all players who get big offers decide to accept them and they will have to wait and see what eventually happens.  

"Look at the figures that are being talked about, you can see that his ceiling is very high", Cordon told Spanish daily AS.

"He is a great player and he is very young.

"But I also tell him that his growth is due to his colleagues and the technicians he has here. He knows.

"Monaco has the capacity to keep him.

"There are no economic problems. It is a large and historic club.

"He will do as he sees fit.

"Not every player for whom an offer arrives has to be sold."
 