Monaco May Not Stand In Way of Manchester City Target’s Departure

Monaco have a moral commitment towards Manchester City linked midfielder Fabinho with regards to allowing him to leave the club in the summer.



The 23-year-old midfielder has been one of the key players behind Monaco’s superlative performances in Ligue 1 and the Champions League this season and has invariably attracted attention from bigger clubs.











Pep Guardiola has been keen to sign the Brazilian at the end of the season for Manchester City and there is talk that Manchester United could be interested in signing him in the summer too.



Monaco are aware of the interest in Fabinho and while they do not want to sell him, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the club hierarchy feel they have a moral commitment to keep to the midfielder.





The Brazilian had opportunities to leave Monaco in the last two years but decided to stay put and become a key player in a resurgent side under the stewardship of Leonardo Jardim.

And it seems Monaco might not stand in his way if a good offer lands on their table and Fabinho decides to pack his bags at the Stade Louis II at the end of the season.



The midfielder has a contract until 2021 with the club.

