Monaco Warming To Idea of Selling Arsenal Target In Summer

Follow @insidefutbol





Monaco are open to listening to offers for Arsenal linked defender Djibril Sidibe during the summer transfer window.



The 24-year-old full-back snubbed Arsenal in favour of joining Monaco from Lille last summer but has not closed the door on a move to the Premier League in the near future.











The defender recently talked about his apprehension over leaving Monaco for a bigger club, but according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Ligue 1 outfit are warming up to the idea of allowing Sidibe to find the exit door this summer.



Monaco were always aware that Sidibe joined the club to use them as a springboard to move to a bigger side, preferably in the Premier League, sooner rather than later.





While Leonardo Jardim has rebuked the defender’s suggestion of a move to England in the summer, Monaco are willing to listen to offers as they feel young defender Almamy Toure is ready to step up to the plate.

Arsenal are still interested in the player and are keeping track of his performances and there is also talk that Barcelona are keen to snap him up in the summer.



Sidibe has a contract until 2021 with Monaco.

