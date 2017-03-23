No Reason To Consider White Hart Lane Exit Says Spurs Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur skipper Hugo Lloris has played down any possible chance of him leaving White Hart Lane in the near future.



The French goalkeeper, who joined Tottenham in 2012 and initially played second fiddle to Brad Friedel, quickly went on to establish himself as the number one for the Lilywhites.











Lloris has since made a total 201 appearances for the club, in which he has managed 69 clean sheets.



The France international has earned recognition for his performances by being handed the captain's armband.





And the player insists that he has the full desire to repay the club's faith by showing loyalty and even if given a chance, he won't leave the Londoners.

According to Lloris, it is one such question that he would never like to ask himself as there is absolutely no reason for him to leave.



"I will not leave the club.



"I do not want to ask myself that kind of question because there is no reason", Lloris was quoted as saying by AP.



Lloris has so far featured in 25 of his side's 28 Premier League matches this season, managing an impressive ten clean sheets.

