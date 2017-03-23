Zlatan Ibrahimovic Dubbed “Genius” By Manchester United Team-Mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has insisted that Zlatan Ibrahimovic can boast about himself in public because he can back up his words with his football on the pitch.



The 35-year-old striker was snapped up by Manchester United on a free transfer last summer and he has more than just delivered on the pitch, scoring 26 goals in all competitions this season.











Herrera has provided a peek into the life of a Manchester United player playing in the same team as Ibrahimovic and he revealed that the veteran forward remains an ultra competitive man, on and off the pitch.



Reflecting on the striker’s boasts in public about his ability, the Manchester United midfielder feels the Swede just does not care about the media and believes he can say whatever he wants about himself because he can walk the talk on the pitch with his performances.





Herrera told Radio Marca: “He’s a genius.

“He is very competitive because he wants to win everything, even training games.



“He does what he says in front of the media because just doesn’t care.



"He can say he will score 30 goals or that he is the best, because he can afford to.”



Manchester United are hoping that the veteran forward keeps firing as they chase a top four finish and the Europa League going into the last two months of the season.

