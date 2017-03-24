Let’s Get Greedy – Former Man Utd Star Wants Europa League and Top Four

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United man Alan Tonge wants Jose Mourinho’s side to be greedy and not only win the Europa League but also finish in the top four this season.



Jose Mourinho has revealed recently that he would prefer to win the Europa League in order to qualify for the Champions League as getting a trophy is always good for the club.











However, Manchester United are still in the top four chase and are currently just four points behind fourth placed Liverpool with two games in hand in fifth in the Premier League table.



Tonge is aware of the tough run his former side have in the league towards the end of the season but feels Manchester United will be looking to score some big victories over some of the top teams.





And the former Red Devil wants them to strive for more and not only win the Europa League but also look to finish in the Premier League’s top four.

Tonge said on BBC Radio Manchester’s Red Wednesday program: “I think Man United’s culture is all about winning.



“We've got some tough games to play, of course we would like to turn over Chelsea, Arsenal or Man City – we should be lining up to win every game.



“Fantastic if they win the Europa League as well and we get a Champions League qualification spot but let’s be greedy and let’s get into that top four as well.



“If we can do that then Jose will be gearing up for a right go at the Premier League next season.”



Manchester United will return to action after the international break with a league game against West Brom at Old Trafford on Saturday, 1st April.

