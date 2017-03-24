XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/03/2017 - 12:41 GMT

Let’s Get Greedy – Former Man Utd Star Wants Europa League and Top Four

 




Former Manchester United man Alan Tonge wants Jose Mourinho’s side to be greedy and not only win the Europa League but also finish in the top four this season.

Jose Mourinho has revealed recently that he would prefer to win the Europa League in order to qualify for the Champions League as getting a trophy is always good for the club.




However, Manchester United are still in the top four chase and are currently just four points behind fourth placed Liverpool with two games in hand in fifth in the Premier League table.

Tonge is aware of the tough run his former side have in the league towards the end of the season but feels Manchester United will be looking to score some big victories over some of the top teams.
 


And the former Red Devil wants them to strive for more and not only win the Europa League but also look to finish in the Premier League’s top four.  

Tonge said on BBC Radio Manchester’s Red Wednesday program: “I think Man United’s culture is all about winning.

“We've got some tough games to play, of course we would like to turn over Chelsea, Arsenal or Man City – we should be lining up to win every game.

“Fantastic if they win the Europa League as well and we get a Champions League qualification spot but let’s be greedy and let’s get into that top four as well.

“If we can do that then Jose will be gearing up for a right go at the Premier League next season.”

Manchester United will return to action after the international break with a league game against West Brom at Old Trafford on Saturday, 1st April.
 