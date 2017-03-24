Rangers Talent Wants More Game Time During Loan Spell

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers starlet Ross McCrorie has insisted that although his loan spell at Dumbarton is going well, he would like to feature more prominently for the Scottish Championship outfit.



The centre-back, who joined Dumbarton on loan from Rangers in January, has thus far clocked up 112 minutes over four league appearances for the Sons.











Besides featuring for Dumbarton, McCrorie has also been playing for Rangers Under-20s in the present campaign.



The youngster is a product of Rangers youth system, but is yet to make his first team debut for the Gers.





And McCrorie, who spent time away at Ayr United on loan last season, believes his loan stint at Dumbarton could be better if he manages to accumulate more game time for Stevie Aitken’s team.

“It’s been not too bad so far, but it could have gone a bit better in terms of getting more game time”, he told Rangers TV, when asked about his spell at Dumbarton.



“I have been coming in to both Rangers and Dumbarton, playing a few games for the 20s here which has been good, and hopefully it picks up and gets a bit better.”



McCrorie, whose present contract with Rangers runs until 2019, went on to add that he feels his spell at Dumbarton will help him to play against physically bigger players in the future.



“The development is going to help me a lot as is the experience of playing against physically bigger players”, he continued.



“It’s all designed to teach me how to cope with that.”



McCrorie, who has represented Scotland up to Under-21 level, made 15 appearances for Ayr United last season.

