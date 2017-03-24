Serie A Side Set To Scout Chelsea and Manchester United Linked Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter Milan scouts are set to watch Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij in action for the Netherlands during the international break to keep an eye on his performances.



The Dutchman has knocked back Lazio’s attempts to get him to sign on a new contract and is expected to leave the Roman giants during the summer transfer window.











Manchester United and Chelsea are believed to be interested in the Netherlands international but Inter are the ones who are said to be leading the chase after reportedly agreeing the terms of a contract with the player’s representatives.



And it seems Inter have no plans to take their eyes off their target even during the international break and are set to send scouts to watch the player in action for the Netherlands.





According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter scouts will be at the Vasil Levski National Stadium in Sofia on Saturday night to watch De Vrij, as part of his Netherlands team, take on Bulgaria in a World Cup qualifier.

And they are again set to run the rule over his performance when Netherlands take on Italy in an international friendly next week in Amsterdam.



The Nerazzurri are keen to add a central defender to their ranks in the summer and De Vrij is one of the names who is on top of their shortlist of targets at the end of the season.



His current contract with Lazio expires next year.

