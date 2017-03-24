XRegister
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/03/2017 - 12:06 GMT

West Ham Eyeing Summer Swoop For Swiss Defender

 




West Ham are interested in signing former Arsenal defender Johan Djourou during the summer transfer window.

The Swiss international joined Hamburg from Arsenal in 2013, initially on loan, and has managed to rebuild his reputation in German football over the last few seasons.




The 30-year-old has not been a regular for Hamburg this season, clocking in just 14 league appearances, and with his contract expiring in the summer the defender is considering his future at the club.

And according to German daily Bild, Djourou could return to England before the start of next season as West Ham are keen to snap him up on a free transfer in a few months time.
 


Slaven Bilic is already planning for next season at the London Stadium and wants to sign Premier League experienced players, with Djourou believed to be one of his key targets.  

It has been claimed that the defender had an option to return to England in January when Crystal Palace were interested in him, but he stayed put in Germany.

However, the defender could be tempted to return to the Premier League in the summer with West Ham keeping close tabs on him ahead of the summer transfer window.

Djourou has clocked up 104 appearances for Hamburg and has also earned 66 caps for Switzerland.
 