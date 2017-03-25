Dave King Explains Pedro Caixinha’s Most Important Rangers Job Over Coming Weeks

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers chairman Dave King believes Pedro Caixinha’s most important job over the coming weeks is to decide upon the future of the players he has at his disposal.



The Gers appointed Caixinha as their new manager after Mark Warburton left the club in February, with the Portuguese signing a deal until 2020 with the Glasgow giants.











Caixinha managed to make an immediate impact at Ibrox as Rangers thrashed Hamilton Academical 4-0 in his first game in charge of the Light Blues last weekend.



And King explained that before Caixinha approaches the board seeking fresh reinforcements, the new Rangers boss must first analyse his squad and decide which players he thinks should leave the club either on loan or permanent deals.





“He has got quite a bit of work to do in the next couple of weeks before in his own mind before he is in the position to approach the club to say ‘these are the type of changes I’d like to make to the squad’”, King told Rangers TV.

“You’re not just adding players and have a squad that isn’t playing, so part of his job now is to look at what he wants and what he thinks he’s got.



“He needs to look at players who may be better away, that might be loan arrangements or it could be moving on to other clubs and him deciding who he wants to bring in.



“It’s probably the most important job that he has to do over the coming weeks, other than obviously getting the team to perform on the park when they have any games.”



Rangers, who are hoping to be playing in the Europa League qualifiers this summer, will next face Motherwell after the international break on 1st April.

