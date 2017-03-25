Real Madrid Supremo Coy On Swoop For Arsenal and Spurs Linked Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has not ruled out the possibility of signing Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Kylian Mbappe this summer.



The Monaco striker, who has been in sensational form in the present campaign, has been heavily linked with leaving the French club at the end of the season, with the Premier League being tipped as his most likely destination.











Arsenal and Spurs are interested in snapping up the 18-year-old, who has scored 19 goals in 32 appearances in all competitions this season, in addition to providing 11 assists.



It was also claimed that Monaco received a €110m offer from fellow English giants Manchester United for Mbappe, who is also on the radar of Real Madrid, but the Ligue 1 outfit denied those reports.





Monaco sporting director Antonio Cordon went on to add that the club are capable of keeping hold of the sought-after forward.

But it remains to be seen if Mbappe remains at Monaco beyond the season as Perez hinted that Real Madrid have not given up on signing the French starlet this summer.



“Everything is possible, but at this time of the season, I don't want to talk about that”, he told French radio station RMC, when asked about Mbappe.



It is believed that Real Madrid will go all out for the signature of Mbappe, with Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane being a big fan of his compatriot.

