XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/03/2017 - 11:51 GMT

Real Madrid Supremo Coy On Swoop For Arsenal and Spurs Linked Striker

 




Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has not ruled out the possibility of signing Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Kylian Mbappe this summer.

The Monaco striker, who has been in sensational form in the present campaign, has been heavily linked with leaving the French club at the end of the season, with the Premier League being tipped as his most likely destination.




Arsenal and Spurs are interested in snapping up the 18-year-old, who has scored 19 goals in 32 appearances in all competitions this season, in addition to providing 11 assists.

It was also claimed that Monaco received a €110m offer from fellow English giants Manchester United for Mbappe, who is also on the radar of Real Madrid, but the Ligue 1 outfit denied those reports.
 


Monaco sporting director Antonio Cordon went on to add that the club are capable of keeping hold of the sought-after forward.

But it remains to be seen if Mbappe remains at Monaco beyond the season as Perez hinted that Real Madrid have not given up on signing the French starlet this summer.

“Everything is possible, but at this time of the season, I don't want to talk about that”, he told French radio station RMC, when asked about Mbappe.

It is believed that Real Madrid will go all out for the signature of Mbappe, with Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane being a big fan of his compatriot.
 