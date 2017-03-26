Thank You Real Mallorca – Bastian Schweinsteiger Issues Message To Spanish Outfit

Follow @insidefutbol





Bastian Schweinsteiger has thanked Spanish side Real Mallorca for allowing him to use their training facilities until his visa to travel to the United States comes through.



The ex-Bayern Munich midfielder recently sealed a switch from Manchester United to MLS outfit Chicago Fire and is now ready to embark upon a new chapter in his career.











But Schweinsteiger needs to wait for his visa to come through before he can head to join up with his new club.



And to keep sharp and fit before he does so, he is training at Spanish side Mallorca.





Schweinsteiger said on a video posted on Twitter: "Thanks Real Mallorca for having some training days here at your training facilities . Thank you very much.