They Dominate And Hurt You – Former Leeds Boss On Who He Fears Whites Meeting in Playoffs

Neil Redfearn admits that he fears Leeds United meeting Fulham in the playoffs as he believes the Cottagers are superb at dominating the ball.
Fulham currently sit just outside the playoff spots in the Championship, but Redfearn is tipping Slavisa Jokanovic's men to make sure they are in the top six by the time the final ball is kicked in the regular season.
Leeds have met Fulham twice this season, with nothing to split two teams who played out 1-1 draws at Elland Road and Craven Cottage, respectively.
But Redfearn thinks Leeds were lucky to get out of London with a point and admits that if the Whites meet the Cottagers then he would be concerned.
"Well, they are not in there yet, but Fulham", Redfearn said on Radio Yorkshire when asked what team he fears most in the playoffs.
"I just think on the day, they've got the players and how they dominate the ball….Leeds did brilliant to get a point down there.
"I know what they are capable of. When we saw them down here at Elland Road they were probably in their infancy with what they were building for the season.
"But I just think how they dominate the ball and how well they dominate it.
"They don't just dominate it for the sake of having it and going nowhere with it. They dominate it and they go and hurt you", the former Leeds boss added.
"I've got a feeling they will sneak in it and when they are in it they are the danger team."
Fulham have endured mixed form of late, having won just three of their last seven Championship matches, while they lost at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers before the international break.
Jokanovic will be desperate for his men not to slip up next weekend when they head to the New York Stadium to play rock bottom side Rotherham United.