They Dominate And Hurt You – Former Leeds Boss On Who He Fears Whites Meeting in Playoffs

Neil Redfearn admits that he fears Leeds United meeting Fulham in the playoffs as he believes the Cottagers are superb at dominating the ball.



Fulham currently sit just outside the playoff spots in the Championship, but Redfearn is tipping Slavisa Jokanovic's men to make sure they are in the top six by the time the final ball is kicked in the regular season.











Leeds have met Fulham twice this season, with nothing to split two teams who played out 1-1 draws at Elland Road and Craven Cottage, respectively.



But Redfearn thinks Leeds were lucky to get out of London with a point and admits that if the Whites meet the Cottagers then he would be concerned.





" Well, they are not in there yet, but Fulham", Redfearn said on Radio Yorkshire when asked what team he fears most in the playoffs.