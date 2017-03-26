XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26/03/2017 - 22:42 BST

West Ham Supremo Vows Policy of Wise Investment

 




West Ham United supremo David Gold has vowed to follow a policy of investing wisely, rather than gambling in the transfer market. 

Gold and fellow co-chairman David Sullivan have been slammed by some fans for what has been viewed as a lack of investment in the team, while there also remains anger over the club leaving their Upton Park home to play at the London Stadium.




Fans are keen to see West Ham splash the cash in the transfer market as they seek to push up the Premier League standings and towards challenging for a spot in Europe every season.

But while Gold is prepared to invest, he insists he will only do so in a careful manner.
 


Responding to a fan who suggested Gold would keep money in his pocket, the co-chairman wrote on Twitter: "There is a big difference between reckless gambling and wise investing."

West Ham have lost their last three Premier League games on the bounce, going down against Chelsea, Bournemouth and Leicester City.

Despite not having won a league clash since the start of February, West Ham still sit comfortably in mid-table and nine points clear of the relegation zone.
 