27/03/2017 - 22:19 BST

Harry Winks Thinks Spurs Pair Two of Premier League’s Best In Their Position

 




Tottenham Hotspur talent Harry Winks believes that Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele are two of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

The duo of Wanyama and Dembele have started in Tottenham's last nine consecutive matches in all competitions, with Spurs winning six of those and losing just two.




Winks, who is taking further steps forward this season, insists that playing and training alongside the duo has helped him in more ways than one and he is grateful that he has the opportunity to learn from Wanyama and Dembele.

The youngster, who has managed an impressive 20 league appearances thus far scoring one and setting up another goal for his team-mates, believes that they are amongst the best midfielders in the league and are great people both on and off the pitch.
 


“Victor and Mousa are top, top players – probably two of the best midfielders in the league”, Winks told his club's official website.  

“They’re great guys off the pitch as well, not just on it.

"They’re brilliant with their advice and for me, just watching them on the bench and coming on alongside them, I’m learning all the time.

“Seeing them in training every day too – they complement each other very well.”

Wanyama has played in a total of 28 Premier League matches for the Lilywhites since joining from Southampton last summer among which Dembele has accompanied him in 19.
 